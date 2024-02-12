Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after buying an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after buying an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,864,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,341,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $71.24. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.