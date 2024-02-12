Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 2.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

