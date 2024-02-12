Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 35,136 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT owned approximately 0.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 108.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLJP opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

