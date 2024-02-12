Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Up 3,900.0 %

AHPI stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16,052.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

