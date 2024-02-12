Allison Transmission (ALSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.57. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $62.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

