Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,484 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after purchasing an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

ALSN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.17. 72,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

