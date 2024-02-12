Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 565,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,432 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $29.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $137,784.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,162,851 in the last 90 days. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

