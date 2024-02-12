American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

NYSE AEL opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

