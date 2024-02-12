AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.25.

AME stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

