Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Hits $36.68 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $36.68 million and $576,768.84 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 78,977,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

