Analysts Set BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) PT at $41.86

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BP from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. BP has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.14 billion. BP had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BP will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.4362 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

