Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Price Target at $106.09

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $74.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.29. Crown has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Crown by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1,644.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 474.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crown by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

