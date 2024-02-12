Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target at $20.71

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Paysafe’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paysafe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,120,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 734,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.