Analysts Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT at $52.00

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Swiss National Bank grew its position in SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

