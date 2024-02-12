Analysts Set SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT at $56.67

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SWTX opened at $46.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.82. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 245.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 61.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

