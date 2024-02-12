Analyzing Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF)

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Fibra Danhos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.45 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.38 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin Street Properties and Fibra Danhos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Franklin Street Properties currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Franklin Street Properties beats Fibra Danhos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Fibra Danhos

(Get Free Report)

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.