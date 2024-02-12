Analyzing SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) & Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SBM Offshore and Smart Sand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A $1.13 11.39 Smart Sand $307.86 million 0.24 -$700,000.00 $0.32 5.66

Analyst Recommendations

SBM Offshore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart Sand. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBM Offshore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for SBM Offshore and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBM Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.93%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than SBM Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares SBM Offshore and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBM Offshore N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand 3.92% 5.02% 3.41%

Summary

Smart Sand beats SBM Offshore on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals. The company also provides catenary anchor leg mooring (CALM) or single point mooring (SPM) terminal; as well as provides solutions for floating unit mooring, flexible flowline, and subsea structure installation works. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 FPSOs and 1 semi-submersible unit. The company was formerly known as IHC Caland and changed its name to SBM Offshore N.V. in 2005. SBM Offshore N.V. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 247 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

