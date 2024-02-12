Analyzing Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Free Report) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Southern Concepts Restaurant Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -0.02 FAT Brands $425.64 million 0.34 -$126.19 million ($8.36) -1.11

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Concepts Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A FAT Brands -31.64% N/A -7.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Concepts Restaurant Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

FAT Brands has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.94%. Given FAT Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than Southern Concepts Restaurant Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FAT Brands beats Southern Concepts Restaurant Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Concepts Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it owned and managed restaurants in Colorado. The company was formerly known as Bourbon Brothers Holding Corporation and changed its name to Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. in March 2015. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About FAT Brands

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.