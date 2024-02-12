Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Buys 10,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MongoDB comprises about 19.2% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,777 shares of company stock worth $33,554,031. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $497.31. 611,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.06 and a 200-day moving average of $382.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.50.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

