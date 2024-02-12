Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000. SentinelOne comprises about 8.6% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned 0.07% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.03. 3,235,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,388. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 10,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $180,565.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 491,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,730,922.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,181,878 shares of company stock valued at $27,988,063. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

