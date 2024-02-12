Andar Capital Management HK Ltd Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Fortinet accounts for 6.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.52. 1,802,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,578,245. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

