ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $342.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.37. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.