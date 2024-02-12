Antero Midstream (AM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

