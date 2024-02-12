Anyswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $167.30 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006161 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $57.13 million and approximately $167.30 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.98148909 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $27.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

