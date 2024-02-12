Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117.44

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $995,367.02 and $117.44 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 27.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00080849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00026640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.