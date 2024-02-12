Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.15. Applied Digital shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 749,121 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,630 shares in the company, valued at $869,928.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

