Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Applied Digital Trading Up 5.2 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $644.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 4.25. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.78 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,630 shares in the company, valued at $869,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Digital by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

