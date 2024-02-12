Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 142.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

