Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Update

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

APVO traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 192,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

