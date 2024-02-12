Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.96

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Get Aramark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARMK

Aramark Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 15.90%.

Insider Activity at Aramark

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.