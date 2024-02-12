Arbitrum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $386.96 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $386.96 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004111 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.93508243 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 765 active market(s) with $236,833,230.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

