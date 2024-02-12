ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARX. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Stock Up 4.0 %

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

TSE ARX opened at C$21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.92. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.34 and a 12 month high of C$23.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.