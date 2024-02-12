ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARX. ATB Capital cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.25 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.93.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$21.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

