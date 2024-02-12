ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the third quarter worth approximately $29,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 244.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 272,933 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $143.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.45. ArcBest has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

