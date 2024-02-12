Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ACGLO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. 21,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,588. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.
