Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACGLO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.72. 21,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,588. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

