Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMID traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.93. 4,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Argent Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Argent Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.64%.

About Argent Mid Cap ETF

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.