Arjuna Capital Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 45,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 16,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 74,044 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 36.1% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $275.20. The company had a trading volume of 450,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,418,442. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day moving average of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $505.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.