Arjuna Capital Invests $1.48 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,271 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.66. 224,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,068. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $251.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.15 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

