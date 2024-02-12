ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 75.73.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 115.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 72.47. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,965,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

