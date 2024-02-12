ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at KeyCorp

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ARM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 75.73.

ARM stock opened at 115.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 72.47. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

