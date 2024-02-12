ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 75.73.

ARM Stock Performance

ARM opened at 115.21 on Thursday. ARM has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 126.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 72.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

