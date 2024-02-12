ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 64.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $18.85 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $923.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

In other news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton sold 61,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $1,200,331.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth $50,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

