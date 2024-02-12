Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $24.98. 16,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $426.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AROW shares. TheStreet raised Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group started coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

