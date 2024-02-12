Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $191.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 60,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,398. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 21.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,981,000 after buying an additional 573,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,581,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Assurant by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

