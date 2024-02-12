AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Trading Down 2.4%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.47 and last traded at $60.75. Approximately 3,114,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 6,837,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.26.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $190.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 782,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 94,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

