Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 666.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.3 %

ATLCL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

About Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

