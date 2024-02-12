ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at National Bankshares

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ATS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.14.

Shares of TSE:ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. ATS has a fifty-two week low of C$45.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

