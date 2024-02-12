ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Lowered to C$67.00 at Cormark

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of ATS in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of ATS in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$66.14.

Get ATS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

About ATS

TSE ATS opened at C$54.15 on Thursday. ATS has a twelve month low of C$45.64 and a twelve month high of C$64.80. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.64.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.