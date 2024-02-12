AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $174.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AVB. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.