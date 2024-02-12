Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axalta Coating Systems

In related news, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,671,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 349,192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 325,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $9,385,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

